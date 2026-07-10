Leap of faith turns into one of Atlanta's most beloved biscuits

Long before Bomb Biscuit Company became one of Atlanta's most celebrated breakfast destinations, Erika Council was certain of one thing: she never wanted to own a restaurant.

Growing up in her family's restaurant, Mama Dip's Kitchen, Council learned Southern cooking alongside generations of family members. The restaurant operated for decades, giving her a firsthand look at both the joy and the challenges of the business.

"I saw the community and the camaraderie, which I thought was amazing, but I also saw the hardship. So I said this would be something I never do!" Council said.

Instead, she built a career in finance and information technology, spending nearly 20 years outside the restaurant industry. But she never stopped cooking.

"I wanted to learn to cook and be a good cook and baker because, you know, you didn't want to be the one who they say, 'oh, you can bring the sweet tea you, or you can bring the napkins because that means you can't cook,'" Council said with a laugh.

"That's southern lady shade right there, And I just didn't want to ever be on that end of it!"

Council continued making her family's recipes at home and eventually began hosting pop-up events around Atlanta. During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for her homemade biscuits exploded, turning what began as a side project into a full-fledged business.

Even then, she hesitated to take the leap.

"When I started, and it was like I wanted to drop off biscuits, I was like, 'no, I'm not doing this.' The person who convinced me, was this young lady. Yeah. Right here," Council said, laughing as she pointed to her daughter, Kamaya.

Today, Bomb Biscuit Co. serves scratch-made biscuits, buttermilk fried chicken, jams and other Southern comfort food from its restaurant in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood after relocating from Old Fourth Ward in 2025.

The restaurant has earned national acclaim, including recognition from the Michelin Guide, which awarded Bomb Biscuit Co. a Bib Gourmand designation recognizing restaurants that offer exceptional food at a great value.

Erika Council, owner of Bomb Biscuit Co., shares a moment with her daughter, Kamaya, who helped convince her to turn her homemade biscuits into a thriving Atlanta restaurant. The mother-daughter duo continues a family legacy rooted in Southern cooking. CBS News Atlanta

For Council, the honor represents more than personal success.

"A lot of times the 'mom and pop' type restaurants don't get that level of recognition," she said.

Council's daughter, Kamaya, says the restaurant's success comes from the passion her mother pours into every dish.

"Definitely my mom. Everything that my mom serves, she works very hard. All the recipes that come out of here? They're made from love; it's a family business. It started from literally just a kitchen."

That commitment extends to every item on the menu.

"The time, the patience, the love, the care, all those make a big difference," Council said.

Employees say customers can feel that difference.

"Why I love being here? I love how the customers come in, and when they have a smile on their face. That means... we did our job, and I love it!" employee Antoine Andrews said.

For many regulars, the experience is about more than the food.

"Best biscuit in Atlanta, and then the people. I mean, the folks here are so friendly and engaging. They remember you... It's just a great place to be. It's a special, special spot indeed," customer Jennifer Packard said.

Atlanta native Taylar Warren agrees.

"I'm from Atlanta, so biscuits are something that I'm very keen on. And these are a ten out of ten. They're really good."

Council says the restaurant's journey—from family recipes passed down through generations to a nationally recognized neighborhood staple—still feels destined.

"I definitely feel like this was meant to be... kismet."

What started in a home kitchen has become one of Atlanta's most beloved breakfast spots, where every biscuit carries a family legacy, and every customer is welcomed like one of their own.