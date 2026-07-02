Lawrenceville man accused of threatening business with fake bomb during attempted robbery, police say

A Lawrenceville man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he threatened a business employee by claiming he had both a bomb and a handgun during an attempted robbery.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers responded Wednesday, July 1, to a reported bomb threat at a commercial business near the 2000 block of Lawrenceville Highway. When officers arrived, they determined the incident began as an attempted armed robbery.

McLain faces multiple charges and remains in custody at Gwinnett County Jail. Gwinnett Police Department

Investigators said a masked man entered the business and demanded money while telling the employee he had a bomb and a handgun. Police said the suspect fled before taking any cash.

During the investigation, officers reviewed surveillance video that showed the same man entering the business minutes before the robbery attempt without a mask. Police said he had tried to cash a fraudulent check before leaving unsuccessfully.

Using the surveillance footage and other investigative resources, detectives identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jordan Micah McLain and located a vehicle believed to have been used during the incident near Seaboard Industrial Boulevard. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested McLain without incident.

McLain has been charged with terroristic threats and acts, third-degree forgery, robbery by intimidation and wearing a mask to conceal his identity. He remains in the Gwinnett County Jail, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.