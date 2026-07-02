Lawrenceville man accused of threatening business with fake bomb during attempted robbery, police say
A Lawrenceville man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he threatened a business employee by claiming he had both a bomb and a handgun during an attempted robbery.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers responded Wednesday, July 1, to a reported bomb threat at a commercial business near the 2000 block of Lawrenceville Highway. When officers arrived, they determined the incident began as an attempted armed robbery.
Investigators said a masked man entered the business and demanded money while telling the employee he had a bomb and a handgun. Police said the suspect fled before taking any cash.
During the investigation, officers reviewed surveillance video that showed the same man entering the business minutes before the robbery attempt without a mask. Police said he had tried to cash a fraudulent check before leaving unsuccessfully.
Using the surveillance footage and other investigative resources, detectives identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jordan Micah McLain and located a vehicle believed to have been used during the incident near Seaboard Industrial Boulevard. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested McLain without incident.
McLain has been charged with terroristic threats and acts, third-degree forgery, robbery by intimidation and wearing a mask to conceal his identity. He remains in the Gwinnett County Jail, according to police.
The investigation remains ongoing.