Lantern Parade returns to Atlanta Beltline Saturday for 16th year

The Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade is happening this weekend after being postponed because of last week's weather.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Allene Avenue and the Southwest Trail at 8 p.m. Saturday. It will travel along the trail before ending in the Lee + White parking lot.

This is the event's 16th year. It debuted in 2010 with a few hundred participants and has since grown to attract tens of thousands of people, according to the Beltline's arts and culture program.

The public is invited to walk in the parade, and participants only need a lantern to join the lineup.

Chantelle Rytter, the parade's founder and creative director, said the event gives people a chance to let their imaginations take over.

"I think interactions with fantastical creatures shift our idea about what's possible here," Rytter said. "I think it suspends our disbelief for a minute and reminds everyone, even the grownups, that we love to play together."

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Rytter also offered a preview of some of the nearly 60 lanterns that she and her team are bringing to life Saturday night.

"I am wearing a pink lady," Rytter said. "She's one of several giant flowers. She has a lot of lights that aren't turned on right now, but you will see her Saturday night illuminated and dancing down the trail with the bands."

A lantern-making station will be available for people who want to participate but do not have a lantern.

The event will also feature food and market vendors and live performances.