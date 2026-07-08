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Lamar County Schools moving student morning arrival times for upcoming school year

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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The Lamar County School System is shifting student arrival times before kids head back to class in July.

The school district says it is making the small changes after multiple reviews of arrival times in the past school year.

Middle and high school students should be dropped off at 6:50 a.m., 10 minutes later than the 2025-2026 school year.

Primary and elementary school students will need to be dropped off at 7:15 a.m., 15 minutes later.

To deal with the changes, morning bus pick-up times will be shifted later, officials say.

Lamar County officials say that the adjustments will allow more adult supervision during early arrival time, improve overall safety, and allow students to get a few more minutes of rest on school nights.

"This is a minor adjustment, but we wanted to share early so families have time over the summer to plan accordingly," the school district wrote.

The first day of school in Lamar County is July 30.

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