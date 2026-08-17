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LaGrange city councilman resigns after pleading guilty to public indecency, obstruction

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Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A LaGrange city councilman has resigned from his office days after he pleaded guilty to a charge of public indecency.

Court documents obtained by CBS News Atlanta show that Marquavious "Quay" Boddie pleaded guilty to public indecency and obstruction of an officer, both misdemeanors, on Aug. 12. He was sentenced to 24 months' probation and a fine.

According to other documents filed in the Troup County Superior Court, Boddie was accused of exposing himself in his office at LaGrange College on Feb. 6 and then lying to Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents looking into the incident.

quay-boddie.jpg
Marquavious "Quay" Boddie had been elected to the LaGrange City Council in 2023. City of LaGrange

On Saturday, LaGrange Mayor Jim Arrington announced on Facebook that Boddie had resigned from the city council.

"Serving as an elected official is a position of public trust, and we have a responsibility to uphold the confidence our citizens place in us," Arrington wrote. "I respect Councilmember Boddie's decision to resign from the LaGrange City Council."

Boddie had been elected to the governing body in 2023 and represented District 2.

According to his website, Boddie began working at LaGrange College in 2025 as a career services coordinator. Now Georgia reports that he has since been fired.

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