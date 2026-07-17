L.L.Bean to open first Georgia store at former site of Decatur's North DeKalb Mall

L.L.Bean, the 114-year-old outdoor lifestyle brand, is coming to Georgia for the first time.

Developer EDENS announced in a news release that the Maine-based company would make its Peach State debut with a retail anchor in the Lulah Hills development.

The retailer will occupy a 15,000-square-foot new building at Lulah Avenue and Oak Tree Road, joining brands including Publix, Anthropologie, Design Within Reach, and Herman Miller in the development.

"We're always focused on bringing together brands that complement one another and create places where people genuinely want to spend their time. All new deals start with a conversation about what will make a community even stronger," said Natalie Abt, EDENS' senior director of leasing. "We're grateful for the trust L.L.Bean has placed in us, and we're excited to welcome retailers who share our commitment to creating vibrant, engaging destinations."

L.L.Bean currently has more than 75 stores across the country, including a few in neighboring Tennessee, Florida, and Alabama.

Lulah Hills is currently under development at the site of what was once North DeKalb Mall. Demolition began in 2024, and construction is now underway to create a 78-acre mixed-use development.

EDENS said that its "Phase I" of the project is set to finish in 2027, with a first wave of retail opening at that time. The developer has not shared details about when they expect L.L.Bean's store to open.