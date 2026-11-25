Two men have been charged with kidnapping after their victim slipped employees at multiple metro Atlanta businesses a note about his abduction, police say.

Detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell CBS News Atlanta they believe the kidnapping happened in South Carolina.

Authorities say their investigation began on Nov. 20 after employees at a business on Liddell Road reported getting a note from a man who claimed he had been kidnapped. A short time later, employees at a business on Brown Road called with a similar story, and officers determined the cases were connected.

Arriving in the area, officers say they found the victim with two men determined to be his alleged abductors, 29-year-old Daniel Branch and 29-year-old Malcolm Hunter.

Investigators believe the three men had known each other for several years and that the kidnapping was due to a financial dispute from a drug transaction.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. Branch and Hunter were arrested and charged with kidnapping.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing, and officials ask anyone with information to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.