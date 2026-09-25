Keke Wyatt denies reports of child cruelty, aggravated assault charges after metro Atlanta arrest

Singer Keke Wyatt is pushing back on reports about the charges she faces after a recent arrest in Henry County, saying court records show only one simple assault charge.

Wyatt, whose legal name is Ketara Wyatt Darring, was booked Sept. 20, according to booking information from Henry County. The booking entry listed aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and third-degree cruelty to children as a misdemeanor.

In a statement posted to Wyatt's Instagram account, her representatives disputed that information.

"Contrary to information currently being circulated, the Henry County court documentation reflects one charge: simple assault," the statement said.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Keke Wyatt performs the National Anthem prior to game four of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena on April 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Wyatt's representatives said she was not charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts or cruelty to children. They specifically objected to reports involving alleged cruelty to children, describing it as a serious allegation that was not reflected in the court documents referenced in the statement.

The booking information and Wyatt's statement provide conflicting accounts of the charges in the case.

"We are not offering excuses or asking anyone to prejudge the circumstances surrounding the case," the statement said. "We are simply asking that facts be reported responsibly."

Wyatt's representatives said she will address the case through the legal process. The statement did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding her arrest.

Her representatives also said Wyatt's performance schedule remains unchanged and that she plans to fulfill her scheduled appearances.