Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rick Jackson clash after Atlanta restaurant visit sparks backlash

A social media post by Georgia gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson has sparked online criticism, prompted a response from Democratic rival Keisha Lance Bottoms, and led the owners of an Atlanta restaurant to publicly distance themselves from the candidate's political message.

The controversy began after Jackson shared a photo on social media with Toast on Lenox co-owner Tamara Young, congratulating her on the restaurant's success and thanking her for the conversation. The post was later deleted after drawing criticism from some social media users, who questioned the restaurant's decision to host the candidate and pose for a photo.

In an Instagram video post, Bottoms urged voters to focus on Jackson's political positions rather than his visits to minority-owned businesses.

"Don't let Rick Jackson's photo opps replace his words," Bottoms wrote. She pointed to her record as Atlanta mayor, saying she supported minority- and women-owned businesses through grants, low-interest loans and policies aimed at expanding economic opportunities.

In the accompanying video, Bottoms said her family's history includes generations of small-business owners in Atlanta and criticized what she described as a disconnect between Jackson's campaign messaging and his appearances at minority-owned businesses. She also said she assumes business owners make their own decisions about welcoming political candidates.

Toast on Lenox owners Tamara Young and Virgil Harper responded in a statement on Instagram, saying the photo was taken during Jackson's visit as a customer and did not represent the restaurant's political views.

"Any statements made in that post were his own and do not represent our personal beliefs or the position of Toast on Lenox," the owners wrote.

The restaurant said it has long welcomed guests from all backgrounds and remains committed to serving every customer with "the same excellence, respect, and hospitality."

Jackson later responded to Bottoms on Instagram, criticizing her record as Atlanta mayor.

"When Keisha Lance Bottoms was mayor, nearly 100 Atlanta restaurant locations closed because of her lockdowns and overreach," Jackson wrote. "Now she's gone after another one because Rick ate a meal there and met with one of its owners."

The exchange marks the latest public clash between the two gubernatorial candidates as the 2026 campaign continues.