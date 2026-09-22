Jordin Canada scores 19, Angel Reese records another double-double as Dream beat Liberty 95-84

Five Atlanta Dream players scored in double figures as the team pulled away from the New York Liberty for a 95-84 win Monday in Brooklyn.

Jordin Canada led Atlanta with 19 points and nine assists. Angel Reese added 18 points and 10 rebounds for her 10th consecutive double-double and 32nd of the season.

DeWanna Bonner delivered 17 points and six rebounds off the bench, marking her highest-scoring game since joining the Dream. Rhyne Howard finished with 16 points, while Allisha Gray added 14.

"Everybody contributed tonight," Reese said after the game. "It just shows how balanced our team is and how good we are."

Atlanta led 41-38 at halftime before taking control in the third quarter. Gray scored 12 of her 14 points in the period as the Dream extended their lead to 73-62 entering the fourth.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty heads for the net as Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream defends at Barclays Center on September 21, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Atlanta Dream defeated the New York Liberty 95-84. Elsa / Getty Images

Dream coach Karl Smesko said his team's finish to the first half and strong start after halftime changed the game.

"When you're playing New York, you're going to need a lot of people to contribute," Smesko said. "Everybody had their moments, and I thought DB was really big for us."

The Dream also turned defense into offense, forcing 11 turnovers and scoring 14 points off those mistakes. Atlanta committed only four turnovers.

Canada reached a career milestone with her first assist, becoming the fourth player in WNBA history to record 300 assists in a season. Howard also became the youngest player in league history to make 500 career 3-pointers, reaching the mark in her 178th game.

"We think we're a championship team, and we're proving it," Canada said. "We're starting to hit our stride."

Breanna Stewart led New York with 27 points and 14 rebounds. Jonquel Jones recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Sabrina Ionescu and Pauline Astier each scored 15.