J'MZ brings joyful mouths, joyful memories to Marietta's East Cobb neighborhood

When Munish and Susan Babbar became empty nesters, instead of taking up a hobby or creating a new guest room, the couple decided to have another baby.

"We wanted to raise another child, and so what else could we have done? We picked the right place," Munish Babbar said. "We picked East Cobb, a wonderful community in Marietta, and we said 'This is the birthplace of our new baby.'"

The baby's name is J'MZ.

"J apostrophe M, Z, which stands for joyful mouths, joyful memories," said Munish Babbar, the chief operating officer of J'MZ.

The Babbars wanted to create a one-stop shop for the whole family. They serve frozen custards, acai bowls, smoothies, juices, and sustainably roasted coffee.

"The coffee is what got me," customer Lakisha Ferrell said.

"I literally order it at least three times a week," customer Elissa Jorgensen said.

"These guys are just really wonderful," customer Veronica Sheehan said. "It feels like a family which I love, but also the product is clean, it's organic, and it's delicious."

Hanging out at J'MZ almost feels like you're in a real-life sitcom. Munish knows everyone, and they know him, which is impressive since J'MZ has been open for two years.

"I've been coming here, honestly, pretty much every day," customer Stephen Bradshaw said. "Munish even got me, like, a custom mug for Christmas. So very kind."

"We are blessed to be a part of a community who cares, who cares for the small business," Munish said.