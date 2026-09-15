Jimmy Eat World drops out of Shaky Knees Music Festival due to health issue

The Shaky Knees Music Festival is set to take over Atlanta's Piedmont Park this weekend, but one popular rock band on the schedule unfortunately won't be able to make it.

In a tour update posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Jimmy Eat World announced that they will miss their scheduled Saturday performance at Shaky Knees as well as Louisville's Louder Than Life Festival this week due to a health issue.

Frontman Jim Adkins wrote that the band was preparing to play at Warped Tour in Mexico City on Sunday when he noticed a problem with his vision.

"With some quick research, I knew I had to seek medical help immediately," Adkins wrote. "After the exam, it was discovered that I had a detached retina and needed surgery asap."

According to Adkins, doctors told him he could suffer permanent damage if he chose to perform, leading the band to make the hard decision and cancel their performances. He's now at home and recovering from surgery.

"We are disappointed to be missing you," he wrote. "Take care of yourselves, listen to your body, and we'll be rocking with you all again soon."

Shaky Knees runs Friday through Sunday and features The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots, Gorillaz, Turnstile, Fontaines D.C., Geese, Pierce the Veil, The Prodigy, Pavement, LCD Soundsystem, and Wu-Tang Clan as headliners.

The festival said that it was "so bummed" that Jimmy Eat World couldn't make it, but that it was sending Jim love and wishing him a quick recovery. All ticket holders for the late-night show that the band was supposed to perform will be refunded automatically.