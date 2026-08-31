Search continues for missing 40-year-old man last seen walking on highway in Fannin County

The search continues for a missing 40-year-old Georgia man who authorities say was last seen walking on the side of a highway on Friday.

The Fannin County Emergency Management Agency sent out an audio alert for 40-year-old James Hammond over the weekend. Since then, other agencies in multiple counties have joined the search for Hammond.

James Hammond was last seen on Friday, Fannin County officials say. Fannin County Emergency Management Agency

According to officials, Hammond was last seen on Friday walking southbound on Georgia Highway 60 in Fannin County. Investigators say he may be heading toward Cobb County.

The missing man is described as around 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to have been wearing a black T-shirt and khaki shorts.

If you have seen Hammond or have any information about where he could be, call (706) 632-6022 or 911.