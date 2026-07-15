Jamaican music artist arrested in Miami after Georgia police chase leads to federal gun charge

A Jamaican dancehall artist who performs in the U.S. on a temporary visa is facing a federal gun charge after investigators say deputies found multiple firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition following a high-speed chase in South Georgia.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that a criminal complaint against Ackeme Jermane Campbell, 32, of Jamaica and Davenport, Florida, was unsealed in the Middle District of Georgia.

Campbell, who performs as Chronic Law, is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Prosecutors allege Campbell was living and performing in the U.S. on an O-1B non-immigrant visa, which generally prohibits visa holders from possessing firearms unless they obtain certain legal exceptions.

If convicted, Campbell faces up to 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, the case stems from a Nov. 15, 2025, traffic stop in Turner County.

Investigators allege Campbell was driving at an excessive speed when deputies attempted to pull him over. Prosecutors say he fled, reaching speeds of more than 120 mph before the pursuit ended.

According to court documents, deputies recovered four firearms, including two semiautomatic pistols, a semiautomatic rifle and a firearm reported stolen from Miami. Investigators also said they found 92 rounds of ammunition and multiple magazines. Prosecutors allege Campbell admitted the firearms belonged to him and acknowledged he had not obtained the waivers required for a visa holder to legally possess firearms.

Campbell was arrested in Miami on July 5. He appeared before a federal magistrate judge in the Southern District of Florida on July 9 and was ordered held without bond. Prosecutors said the court considered allegations about Campbell's gang affiliation, risk of fleeing the country and the nature of the charges in ordering his detention.

The criminal complaint was filed on July 1 and unsealed on Tuesday.

The FBI's Miami and Atlanta field offices and the Turner County Sheriff's Office are investigating the case.