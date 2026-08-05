Investigators searching for "walking houseplant" believed to be involved in Pickens County car theft

Pickens County deputies are searching for a suspect caught on camera trying to use branches to hide their identity.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office shared a video of the "walking houseplant" that was taken from a Ring camera on the afternoon of Aug. 2. In the recording, the person is seen holding a handful of branches in front of their face while walking around a garage.

According to investigators, the individual was seen on camera after deputies found a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the county. The vehicle was found abandoned in Fairmont.

"While they made a creative attempt to hide from the camera, let's just say Mother Nature isn't an invisibility cloak," the Pickens County Sheriff's Office joked.

Investigators say the individual was caught on camera after deputies found a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the county. Pickens County Sheriff's Office

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the individual in the video to come forward by calling the Pickens County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (706) 253-8935.