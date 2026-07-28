Investigators searching for leads in brutal murder of Cartersville woman 26 years later

Police in Cartersville and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are searching for new leads in the 2000 cold case killing of a 53-year-old woman in her home.

It's been more than 26 years since Patricia Ann Hanlon was found dead in the bedroom of her apartment on North Erwin Street. The mystery behind her killing remains unsolved.

Investigators say it is believed that Hanlon had been dead for several days before her body was found and that someone had killed her between July 21 and July 27, 2000.

Cartersville resident Patricia Ann Hanlon was found brutally murdered in her bedroom more than 26 years ago. Cartersville Police Department

Officials described Hanlon as a dedicated employee at the Lacy Mills rug plant in the city, whose death deeply affected all who knew her.

Authorities say they believe there is someone who has information about Hanlon's murder who has not come forward, saying a single tip could help identify her killer.

"This case remains a priority for our agency," said Cartersville Police Chief Kevin Cloninger. "After more than two decades, we have not given up our commitment to finding those responsible for Patricia's murder. Someone knows what happened, and even the smallest piece of information could provide the breakthrough we need. Memories fade, circumstances change, and people who may have been reluctant to speak in the past may now be willing to come forward. We encourage anyone with information to contact us."

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Cartersville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 387-5690, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun at (706) 624-1424, or the FBI's tip line at 1-800-597-8277.