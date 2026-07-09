Intoxicated woman hospitalized after falling over railing at Hartsfield-Jackson, police say
A woman was hospitalized after falling over a railing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to preliminary police reports.
Authorities say the woman, who was intoxicated, climbed over the railing before falling.
Emergency responders transported her to the hospital, where she was reported to be alert, conscious, and breathing at the time of transport.
The incident remains under investigation and no further details have been released.