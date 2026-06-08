Inside the classroom with Cobb County School District's Teacher of the Year Amanda Dillard

When you walk through the hallways of Pope High School, it won't take long to realize that math teacher Amanda Dillard is a beloved fixture. In fact, around school, she is known as "kind of a big Dill."

Her reputation as an academic codebreaker, a master of patience, and a champion of student potential is a major reason she was recently named the Cobb County School District's Teacher of the Year. She was also recognized on the state level as a top ten finalist for Georgia's Teacher of the Year.

Dillard is an interrelated special education teacher; the secret to her success comes down to flexibility and a few good "hacks."

Her students, including Ashley Rueckel and Alyssa Cain, say Dillard has an incredible knack for helping them grasp complex curriculum. Rueckel and Cain noted that if a student does not understand the original lesson plan, Dillard steps in with alternative teaching methods and clever ways to make the concepts stick.

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Hearing that her students view her as a "hacker" of mathematics brings a smile to Dillard's face.

"That is what I aim to do every single day in the classroom. Every student learns differently," said Dillard.

She focuses on taking a singular concept, breaking it down into distinct steps, and showing students multiple ways to reach the correct answer.

That dedicated approach has earned her the deep admiration of the Pope High School community. Rueckel and Cain expressed immense pride in seeing one of their own Greyhounds take home the district's highest teaching honor.

Dillard's impact is especially visible in her work with students with diverse needs. She has worked with senior Rachel Pendarvis since she was a freshman. Pendarvis describes Dillard as a deeply kind and supportive person who is always willing to step up and help anyone in need.

"She is just always ready to help us and she is so nice," Pendarvis said.

"I love watching the growth from a timid freshman into a confident senior. That is exactly what I love most about teaching at the high school level," Dillard said. "People always ask me, what was my 'why' for getting into teaching. But I always tell them about "why" I stay. Its because I get to see the students grow and thrive over the years, in real time."

Pendarvis was absolutely thrilled to hear about her teacher's big award. Though she missed the initial opportunity to celebrate, she recently made up for lost time by sharing a playful high-five with Dillard, proving it is never too late to celebrate a major milestone.

Dillard's dedication to her students also extends far beyond the traditional classroom setting. She is the founder and coach of Pope High School's esports team, which competes with gaming teams all across the state of Georgia.

The competitive program features a wide variety of popular titles, including "Marvel Rivals," "Splatoon," "Mario Kart," "Rocket League," "League of Legends," and "Super Smash Bros."

Using a platform called Play Versus, Dillard's students are able to compete live against rival teams located hundreds of miles away, all from the comfort of their own school.

Whether her students are navigating a tough math equation or a stressful gaming tournament, Dillard is always right by their side. Esports team member Sean Brickmeier shared that whenever a teammate is stressed about losing a match or having a rough day, Dillard is there to lift their spirits.

Brickmeier calls her the ultimate cheerleader of the group, noting that she is always the one celebrating their victories the loudest.