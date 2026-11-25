Six inmates inside Georgia state prisons are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from victims as part of a jury duty fraud scam, federal prosecutors say.

Authorities say the men ran the scam using contraband equipment for nearly two years and created fake warrants using their victims' real information to get them to make payments.

A federal grand jury indicted 26-year-old Julius N. Williams, 31-year-old Naquavius D. Jackson, 26-year-old Tanquevious C. Lucas, 26-year-old Demekos A. Barkley, 32-year-old Arthur G. Drummond, and 26-year-old Herbert M. Robinson III in connection with the investigation.

According to the Department of Justice, members of the group would call victims on the phone while pretending to be law enforcement. The men would allegedly tell their victims that they had missed jury duty and had warrants out for their arrest. The only way to avoid arrest, the group claimed, was to pay fees via cryptocurrency ATMs, which would then be moved to multiple wallets.

The scheme lasted from October 2024 to June 2026, while the men were incarcerated at prisons around the state, officials said.

The Department of Justice shared photos of Georgia state prison inmates who allegedly engaged in jury duty imposter schemes as well as a script used by an inmate for scam calls. Department of Justice

Williams was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and obstruction of justice. He pleaded not guilty on Monday, CBS News Chicago reports. The other five men are facing various charges connected with the conspiracy and are scheduled to be arraigned in December.

"The indictment alleges that the defendants turned their prison cells into call centers for fraud," said United States Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. "The public has a right to expect that incarceration protects communities from further victimization. If individuals use contraband technology to continue committing crimes from behind prison walls, aggressive prosecution must follow."

The indictments are part of a larger investigation into alleged Georgia inmate jury duty schemes that led to 14 facing charges. Seventeen others were arrested and charged in connection with smuggling operations, the DOJ said.