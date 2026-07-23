Inaugural Marietta Comedy Festival brings four days of laughter to the Square

Marietta Square is preparing for four days of stand-up comedy, headlining performers and special events as the city launches its first Marietta Comedy Festival.

The inaugural festival runs from Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26, at The Alley Stage, the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre and Marietta's Theatre in the Square.

Festival director Colt Chambers, who owns and produces The Alley Stage, said the idea grew out of the strong response the comedy club has received since opening three years ago.

"There is such a huge demand for comedy in this area," Chambers said. "People want to escape. People want to laugh."

Chambers said Marietta Square already had many of the ingredients needed for a comedy festival, including an established audience, several arts organizations and a walkable entertainment district.

"This festival just brings all of that together," he said. "Now is our chance to put Marietta officially on the map as a real comedy destination and not just a stop."

The Alley Stage will host its Comedy on the Square Showcase each night from Thursday through Saturday, featuring regional favorites and rising comedians.

Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and musical comedian Luke Null will headline The Strand at 8 p.m. Friday. Anthony Fuentes will perform two shows at Marietta's Theatre in the Square at 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday.

The festival concludes Sunday with "Brunch & Jokes," featuring comedian, actor and television personality Rodney Perry. Brunch begins at noon, followed by the comedy show at 1 p.m.

Chambers said organizers are beginning with a relatively small festival this year but hope it will grow over the next several years.

He credited the collaboration among The Alley Stage, The Strand, Theatre in the Square, local comedian and producer Melo Black, the City of Marietta and Visit Marietta with helping make the inaugural event possible.

"This festival itself is our local Marietta arts community coming together to do something that really none of us could pull off by ourselves," Chambers said.

Chambers also hopes the festival will introduce new visitors to the restaurants, boutiques and other businesses around Marietta Square.

"I'm very excited to hopefully bring in folks who don't regularly come to the Marietta Square so that they can see the charm and the beauty of our town," he said.

Individual show tickets and festival passes are available through the Marietta Comedy Festival website. The festival pass includes admission to selected performances and events throughout the weekend.