Inaccurate early voting signs create concern among DeKalb County residents

Some DeKalb County residents have concerns and questions after signs with incorrect information about early voting appeared in Decatur.

The signs displayed several flyers, including one urging people to vote early through Nov. 30.

Early voting in Georgia for the 2026 midterm elections ends Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

It is unclear who put up the signs or what their intent was.

Jen Jones-Paratore shared video with CBS News Atlanta of one of the signs on Commerce Drive in Decatur.

One side displayed flyers with early voting information. On the back, a flyer encouraged people to vote early through Nov. 30, with the zero seemingly crossed out.

Corrected voting sign in Decatur. CBS News Atlanta

In messages to CBS News Atlanta, Jones-Paratore said she took down four of the signs throughout Decatur.

CBS News Atlanta spoke with Decatur resident Scott Gilfillan about the signs.

"I guess looking at that now, the date is obviously incorrect as far as when you can vote till," Gilfillan said. "So, that would be concerning if people are thinking they could vote after the actual date that the election closes."

Gilfillan said the signs underscore the importance of being an informed voter.

"Know when the elections start, when early voting starts, when the election voting period is over," Gilfillan said. "So, if you would see that and you would think that there was something different or wrong, or you needed to figure out for yourself what needed to happen. You'd do your own research and do that."

After seeing a picture of the sign for the first time, Fulton County resident Chad Parker said he wasn't surprised.

"I'm disappointed to see it," Parker said. "But I mean it is your duty as a voter to be informed."

CBS News Atlanta contacted DeKalb County's Voter Registration and Elections office about the signs.

"These are unofficial signs and are not affiliated with DeKalb VRE," the office said in a statement. "We strongly encourage voters to rely only on trusted election information from DeKalbVotes.com and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office."

Voters with additional questions can call the office at 404-298-4020 or visit 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, in Decatur.