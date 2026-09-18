I-285 to close in both directions for weekend construction in Fulton County

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close all lanes in both directions along a busy stretch of Interstate 285 this weekend for roadwork.

The closures in southwest Fulton County are part of GDOT's ongoing I-285 Westside Rebuild project, which includes concrete slab reconstruction and rehabilitation.

All northbound lanes will be closed between Cascade Road, Exit 7, and State Route 166/Langford Parkway, Exit 5. All southbound lanes will be closed between Langford Parkway and Cascade Road.

The closures begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and are scheduled to remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

Crews will mill the concrete roadway in preparation for repairing or replacing slabs throughout the area. GDOT said the closures will provide enough room for crews to work safely while operating large equipment.

The $206 million project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow along the corridor. Construction is expected to be completed in 2028.

Drivers should plan to use alternate routes and allow additional travel time.

MARTA riders should expect delays this weekend

MARTA buses and Mobility paratransit services will operate on their regular schedules during the closure, but customers should expect delays and longer waits as additional traffic moves onto surface streets.

The following bus routes and services are expected to experience the most significant delays:

Route 2 — Ponce de Leon, Donald Lee Hollowell

Route 3 — King Memorial Station, H.E. Holmes Station

Route 5 — Piedmont Road, Sandy Springs

Route 14 — Blandtown/Hightower Road

Route 26 — James Jackson Parkway, Perry Boulevard

Route 42 — McDaniel Street/Pryor Road

Route 51 — Joseph E. Boone, Ralph McGill

Route 52 — Marietta Road

Route 66 — Brownlee Road, Harbin Road

Route 71 — Cascade Road

Route 73 — Fulton Industrial

Route 83 — Campbellton Road

Route 84 — Camp Creek

Route 96 — Dogwood Drive/Virginia Avenue

Route 115 — Kensington Station, Stonecrest Mall

Route 116 — Redan Road

Route 117 — Stone Mountain, Panola Road

Route 120 — East Ponce de Leon

Route 165 — Fairburn Road/Camp Creek Parkway

Route 178 — Mount Zion Road

Route 184 — Camp Creek

Route 191 — Riverdale/Atlanta International Terminal

Route 194 — Conley Road/Mount Zion

MARTA Reach Zone 304

MARTA said its appointment-only Mobility service could be significantly affected because its vans provide curb-to-curb transportation and do not follow fixed routes.

Other MARTA bus routes, the MARTA Reach on-demand service and MARTA Rapid bus service could also experience delays because of increased traffic. Rail service will not be affected, but passengers should allow additional time when traveling to stations or making connections.

GDOT said construction is also planned for the weekend of Sept. 25-28. The schedule could change because of weather or conditions at the work site.