I-285 to close in both directions for weekend construction in Fulton County
The Georgia Department of Transportation will close all lanes in both directions along a busy stretch of Interstate 285 this weekend for roadwork.
The closures in southwest Fulton County are part of GDOT's ongoing I-285 Westside Rebuild project, which includes concrete slab reconstruction and rehabilitation.
All northbound lanes will be closed between Cascade Road, Exit 7, and State Route 166/Langford Parkway, Exit 5. All southbound lanes will be closed between Langford Parkway and Cascade Road.
The closures begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and are scheduled to remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.
Crews will mill the concrete roadway in preparation for repairing or replacing slabs throughout the area. GDOT said the closures will provide enough room for crews to work safely while operating large equipment.
The $206 million project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow along the corridor. Construction is expected to be completed in 2028.
Drivers should plan to use alternate routes and allow additional travel time.
MARTA riders should expect delays this weekend
MARTA buses and Mobility paratransit services will operate on their regular schedules during the closure, but customers should expect delays and longer waits as additional traffic moves onto surface streets.
The following bus routes and services are expected to experience the most significant delays:
- Route 2 — Ponce de Leon, Donald Lee Hollowell
- Route 3 — King Memorial Station, H.E. Holmes Station
- Route 5 — Piedmont Road, Sandy Springs
- Route 14 — Blandtown/Hightower Road
- Route 26 — James Jackson Parkway, Perry Boulevard
- Route 42 — McDaniel Street/Pryor Road
- Route 51 — Joseph E. Boone, Ralph McGill
- Route 52 — Marietta Road
- Route 66 — Brownlee Road, Harbin Road
- Route 71 — Cascade Road
- Route 73 — Fulton Industrial
- Route 83 — Campbellton Road
- Route 84 — Camp Creek
- Route 96 — Dogwood Drive/Virginia Avenue
- Route 115 — Kensington Station, Stonecrest Mall
- Route 116 — Redan Road
- Route 117 — Stone Mountain, Panola Road
- Route 120 — East Ponce de Leon
- Route 165 — Fairburn Road/Camp Creek Parkway
- Route 178 — Mount Zion Road
- Route 184 — Camp Creek
- Route 191 — Riverdale/Atlanta International Terminal
- Route 194 — Conley Road/Mount Zion
- MARTA Reach Zone 304
MARTA said its appointment-only Mobility service could be significantly affected because its vans provide curb-to-curb transportation and do not follow fixed routes.
Other MARTA bus routes, the MARTA Reach on-demand service and MARTA Rapid bus service could also experience delays because of increased traffic. Rail service will not be affected, but passengers should allow additional time when traveling to stations or making connections.
GDOT said construction is also planned for the weekend of Sept. 25-28. The schedule could change because of weather or conditions at the work site.