How to watch England vs. DR Congo today: TV channel, streaming and kickoff time
The 2026 FIFA World Cup's Round of 32 is here, and Atlanta is right in the middle of the action as England takes on DR Congo at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.
This is match No. 80 of 104 in the largest World Cup ever, which features 48 teams competing across 16 host cities in three countries.
England comes into the knockout round with some injury concerns at right back. Reece James and Jarell Quansah are both doubtful due to injury, and Tino Livramento is out of the tournament entirely. Manager Thomas Tuchel did not include Trent Alexander-Arnold in his World Cup squad, leaving England light on options in that position.
DR Congo, meanwhile, earned all four of their group stage points by coming from behind in losing positions, a sign of resilience heading into the knockout stage.
England holds a strong historical record against African opponents in the World Cup, going five wins and four draws in nine matches. However, England suffered its first-ever defeat to an African nation in any competition last year when Senegal beat them 3-1 in June.
How to watch England vs. DR Congo
Date: Wednesday, July 1
Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV (English): Fox
TV (Spanish): Telemundo
Streaming: Fox One App, Peacock (Spanish)
FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta
What: FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta open
Where: Centennial Olympic Park
Time: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Expected starting lineups
England: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane.
DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi-Nzau; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku; Brian Cipenga, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki, Nathanaël Mbuku; Fiston Mayele, Yoane Wissa.