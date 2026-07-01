How to watch England vs. DR Congo today: TV channel, streaming and kickoff time

The 2026 FIFA World Cup's Round of 32 is here, and Atlanta is right in the middle of the action as England takes on DR Congo at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.

This is match No. 80 of 104 in the largest World Cup ever, which features 48 teams competing across 16 host cities in three countries.

England comes into the knockout round with some injury concerns at right back. Reece James and Jarell Quansah are both doubtful due to injury, and Tino Livramento is out of the tournament entirely. Manager Thomas Tuchel did not include Trent Alexander-Arnold in his World Cup squad, leaving England light on options in that position.

DR Congo, meanwhile, earned all four of their group stage points by coming from behind in losing positions, a sign of resilience heading into the knockout stage.

England holds a strong historical record against African opponents in the World Cup, going five wins and four draws in nine matches. However, England suffered its first-ever defeat to an African nation in any competition last year when Senegal beat them 3-1 in June.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Yoane Wissa #20 of Congo DR celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Congo DR and Uzbekistan at Atlanta Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Molly Darlington / Getty Images

How to watch England vs. DR Congo

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV (English): Fox

TV (Spanish): Telemundo

Streaming: Fox One App, Peacock (Spanish)

FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta

What: FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta open

Where: Centennial Olympic Park

Time: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Expected starting lineups

England: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane.

DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi-Nzau; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku; Brian Cipenga, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki, Nathanaël Mbuku; Fiston Mayele, Yoane Wissa.