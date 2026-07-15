How to watch Argentina vs. England today: TV channel, streaming and kickoff time

Two of the biggest stars in world soccer meet Wednesday when Lionel Messi and Argentina take on Jude Bellingham and England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal at Atlanta Stadium. A spot in the final is on the line, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Argentina have never looked like the best team in this tournament, but they have found ways to survive. Even when Cabo Verde pushed them to extra time and Egypt jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the Argentines stayed in it behind Messi. Now 39, the captain still has the ability to change a game in an instant. Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister have been workhorses in midfield, and the addition of Leandro Paredes and Julian Alvarez to the starting lineup gives Argentina more control and a reliable partner alongside Messi up front.

England, meanwhile, has shown resilience throughout the tournament but has faced questions about consistency. Declan Rice has been dealing with illness and may not be at full capacity, which puts added pressure on a back line that has had both strong moments and costly errors. When Messi is on the pitch, that kind of variance is dangerous. The good news for England is the form of Jude Bellingham, who has been arguably the team's most important player with decisive goals throughout the tournament. Harry Kane remains a dangerous and reliable scorer as the focal point of the attack.

Both teams carry plenty of history and motivation into Wednesday's match. The atmosphere in Atlanta is expected to be intense as one of these nations takes a step closer to the World Cup final.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Argentina fans gather one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match against England on July 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

How to watch Argentina vs. England

Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Kickoff : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta

Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta TV (English): FOX

FOX TV (Spanish): Peacock (Telemundo)

Peacock (Telemundo) Streaming: Fubo, FOX One, FOX Sports app and website

FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta

What: FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta open

FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta open Where: Centennial Olympic Park

Centennial Olympic Park Time: 12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Expected starting lineups

England: Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez.

CBS Sports contributed to this report.