How a metro Atlanta nonprofit hopes to help repeat felony offenders through dog training

A metro Atlanta nonprofit is giving men who are repeat felony offenders a second chance.

Canine Cellmates' Beyond the Bars program is an alternative sentencing and diversion program. It allows men to stay out of jail if they commit to the program for one year.

During their time in the program, participants will train adoptable dogs from Fulton County Animal Services.

"Working with dogs that've kind of been in the same situation that I've been in, and being able to just — like, you know, I know how it is to be caged or locked up," said Beyond the Bars participant Brandon.

Brandon is in the program and has been working with a 3-year-old Shih Tzu named Belle.

"I had a warrant for when I got caught with the gun. You know, I was speeding, they pulled me over, I didn't want to run from the police because I'm tired of trying to do that," Brandon said.

At first, Brandon wasn't too sure of his assignment to work with Belle. However, the unlikely duo became an inseparable pair.

"I wasn't really ecstatic about it, but she truly grew on me," Brandon said. "Like I love Belle. Even when I'm at home, I think about her."

Brandon wants to complete his GED, attend trade school, and become an electrician.

"These programs are actually helping me become a better man so that I can be a great man to show my daughter," Brandon said.

Brandon has been working with a 3-year-old Shih Tzu named Belle. The pair has since become inseparable. CBS News Atlanta

Canine Cellmates Executive Director Susan Jacobs-Meadows said there aren't many programs out there for repeat felony offenders. Once she learned about the need, she wanted to help.

"I think dogs are magical beings who have far greater capacity for facilitating positive change than humans do," Jacobs-Meadows said.

While the program is working for Brandon, Jacobs-Meadows said up to 40% of people end up not finishing. She said some people are not ready.

"I have one young man in the program now, that — we call him 'Jamari 3.0' because this is his third time," Jacobs-Meadows said. "But he's doing so much better this time with complying and engaging."

Canine Cellmates Executive Director Susan Jacobs-Meadows interviews each candidate for the Beyond the Bars program. CBS News Atlanta

Jacobs-Meadows interviews each candidate and listens to feedback from the district attorney's office. She said they'll consider the charges and the circumstances.

"For me, it is more about intent than it is what happened," Jacobs-Meadows said.

For Brandon, it's an opportunity to start over.

"I love this program," Brandon said. "Thanks to Miss Susan, Miss Susan gets a hug from me every day just because I really appreciate her and the program."

In addition to the dog training sessions, the men also take classes where they learn more about topics including financial literacy and conflict resolution.