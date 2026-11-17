Home Depot is turning to its longtime finance chief to lead the company. Richard McPhail will take over as CEO and join the board of directors on Nov. 23.

Ted Decker, who returned from a temporary medical leave, will step down as president and CEO but remain board chair. Ann-Marie Campbell will become president and chief operating officer, and Jordan Broggi will succeed McPhail as chief financial officer. Both appointments also take effect Nov. 23.

Ted Decker, president and chief executive officer of The Home Depot, during the 2026 Reagan National Economic Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, US, on Friday, May 29, 2026. This year's conversations are expected to focus on growth, opportunity, and the challenges and possibilities ahead for American communities, families, and businesses. Caroline Brehman / Bloomberg via Getty Images

McPhail joined Home Depot in 2005 and has served as CFO since 2019. In that role, he oversaw several acquisitions, including HD Supply and SRS Distribution, that expanded the company's business serving professional contractors.

Campbell started as a store associate 41 years ago and most recently oversaw store operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, as well as sales and services for contractors. Her new role adds oversight of the supply chain, online operations and customer experience. Broggi, a 13-year company veteran, most recently led the retailer's online business and digital customer experience.