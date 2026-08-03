High-speed motorcycle chase ends in crash on I-20, rider hospitalized, state troopers say

Georgia State Patrol troopers pursued a motorcyclist from DeKalb to Rockdale County after the rider was seen dangerously splitting lanes.

On Mon. Aug. 3, 2026, around 3:46 p.m., the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) attempted to stop the motorcyclist after observing the rider weaving between vehicles at an excessive speed.

The rider failed to stop, resulting in a pursuit by authorities that continued into Rockdale County from DeKalb County.

CBS Atlanta's chopper video caught the moment the motorcyclist ran into guardrailing, following a police pursuit from DeKalb to Rockdale County. CBS News Atlanta

During the police chase, the rider struck the passenger side trunk/quarter panel of the trooper's patrol car, losing control of the motorcycle and crashing into side railing.

Troopers immediately gave the motorcyclist medical attention until emergency medical personnel arrived and airlifted him to a local hospital.

Troopers say the motorcyclist is in stable condition.