Hidden in plain sight: Atlanta's downtown murals turn city streets into an open-air art gallery

Thousands of people walk along Andrew Young International Boulevard every day, headed to Centennial Olympic Park, sporting events, conventions, and now, FIFA Men's World Cup festivities.

Many never realize they're also walking through one of Atlanta's largest outdoor art galleries.

A growing collection of murals has transformed downtown walls into vibrant canvases, featuring works by some of the city's best-known artists. This expansive public art push features more than 20 local artists and is led by Downtown Atlanta Inc. It also receives support from the Metro Atlanta Chamber's Downtown Atlanta Reimagined initiative, which aims to make the city's streets more inviting while celebrating Atlanta's culture and identity.

"It's more than just beautification," project manager Nina Dolgin said.

The works reflect a different facet of Atlanta — its culture, history, people, and artists, inviting passersby to stop and look a little closer.

Among the artists contributing to the project are Sanithna Phansavanh, Karen Anderson Singer, and Nick "Turbo" Benson, each bringing their distinct style and perspective to downtown Atlanta.

One mural in particular has people stopping in their tracks, just steps away from the FIFA World Cup Fan Zone.

Benson's work reimagines Edward Hopper's iconic painting "Nighthawks," replacing the lonely late-night diner with a giant mural on the wall of one of Atlanta's most recognizable institutions: Waffle House.

The familiar yellow sign, late-night conversations, and unmistakable Southern atmosphere make the mural instantly recognizable to locals while offering visitors a uniquely Atlanta scene along with some hidden meanings in images Benson depicts: a self-portrait of the artist talking to his younger self, holding a Godzilla action figure and in another booth, rap duo Outkast, Andre 3000 stacking creamers in a nod to his moniker, 3 Stacks.

Nick "Turbo" Benson's mural reimagines the classic painting "Nighthawks" with an Atlanta twist. CBS News Atlanta

For Benson, the mural goes beyond nostalgia, and while he acknowledges some of the hidden meanings, others are left for viewers to discover on their own.

Benson creates his work from a shared studio in Cabbagetown, where he works alongside other artists, including his girlfriend, jewelry artist Charlotte. From that creative space, he designs murals and commissions that can now be found throughout the region.

His Waffle House mural is both a tribute to a beloved Atlanta institution and a reminder that public art can be every bit as thoughtful and layered as artwork hanging inside a gallery.

As visitors descend on downtown Atlanta for World Cup events, the murals offer another way to experience the city — one that doesn't require a ticket.

They're easy to walk past without a second glance.

But take a closer look, and these walls have a story to tell about the city and the people who live in it.