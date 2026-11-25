Georgia could get another official song, with choices ranging from Alan Jackson's "Chattahoochee" to OutKast's "Hey Ya!" But the lawmaker behind the idea says "Georgia on My Mind" would stay right where it is.

State Rep. Eric Bell, D-Jonesboro, is asking Georgians to help choose a contemporary state song, a separate designation he hopes will reflect the state's more recent musical traditions.

Bell told CBS News Atlanta he has not introduced legislation. He is gathering public feedback before deciding what to propose.

"This is a contemporary song, a different category, a totally different designation that will preserve the past while representing a future that people can relate to," Bell said.

"Georgia on My Mind," written by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell and popularized by Ray Charles, became Georgia's official state song in 1979.

Bell said the most common concern he has heard is that people do not want that song replaced. He said he shares that position.

The nine nominees, according to Bell's announcement, are "Chattahoochee" by Alan Jackson; "Chicken Fried" by Zac Brown Band; "Georgia" by Field Mob, featuring Ludacris and Jamie Foxx; "Georgia Peaches" by Lauren Alaina; "Knuck If You Buck" by Crime Mob; "Hey Ya!" by OutKast; "Swag Surfin'" by F.L.Y.; "Something More" by Sugarland; and "Yeah!" by Usher, featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris.

State Rep. Eric Bell, D-Jonesboro, is asking Georgians to help choose a contemporary state song that would accompany "Georgia on My Mind." CBS News Atlanta

Bell said he sought advice in developing a list spanning country, pop, hip-hop and R&B. Some songs mention Georgia directly, while others represent shared cultural experiences, such as singing along in the car or coming together at sporting events.

Asked whether songs such as "Knuck If You Buck" are appropriate for an official designation, Bell said the question is part of why he wants public input.

"I think that's fair. I think it's fair, and that's exactly why I'm doing the survey, so I can get opinions like that," he said.

The survey includes a write-in option. Bell said he plans to keep it open through most of the upcoming legislative session, with the goal of reaching an agreement on a selection by the session's end.

The public vote would not make a song official on its own. Bell said his proposal would still need to go through the legislative process, including consideration by committees and votes in the House and Senate.

He said he hopes the effort draws bipartisan support and gives residents a chance to help shape legislation.

Bell said he has a favorite but does not want to influence the vote.

"[Swag Surfin']' is a great song. "Country Fried" by Zach Brown Band, "Georgia Peaches." They're all great. I'm pushing for the people ... What the people choose, that's who we're going with."

To cast your vote, visit bellforus.com.