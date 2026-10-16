Henry County voters report hourlong waits as two early voting sites remain closed until Oct. 26

Some early voters in Henry County said they waited more than an hour to cast their ballots this week.

A CBS News Atlanta viewer said he believes the county's decision to delay early voting at two of its six locations may be contributing to the waits.

"Tuesday, the line was a lot longer," said Tonya Scott, a Henry County voter.

Scott went to the Merle Manders Conference Center in Stockbridge on Tuesday but said the estimated wait was "approximately an hour or more at the time that I came."

"I decided to wait and come back today," Scott said Thursday.

CBS News Atlanta contacted election officials to ask about wait times and the delayed openings.

A Henry County elections office staff member said Thursday that the J.P. Moseley and Fairview recreation centers, both in Stockbridge, will not open for early voting until Oct. 26. Early voting ends Oct. 30.

The staff member said the county's elections board voted in September to delay opening the two locations but could not explain why. The staff member was unsure whether voters were notified directly but said notices were posted on the county's website, on social media, and at both locations.

Four early voting locations are currently open: the Merle Manders Conference Center in Stockbridge, Heritage Park Recreation Center in McDonough, Fortson Public Library in Hampton and Locust Grove Library.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, 13,272 of Henry County's 189,393 active voters had cast ballots, county officials said. That represents about 7% turnout.

Some voters at Merle Manders reported shorter waits Thursday. James Swann said he got in and out in 30 to 40 minutes.

"There was a line that wrapped around the inside, but it moved pretty quick," Swann said.

Scott also returned Thursday and said her wait was much shorter.

"My experience today was excellent. The time wait was less than 30 minutes and it went very smooth," Scott said.

Voters said their waits varied depending on when they arrived. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Henry County early voting locations

Location Address Dates available Merle Manders Conference Center 111 Davis Road, Stockbridge Oct. 13-24 and Oct. 26-30 Heritage Park Recreation Center 99 Lake Dow Road, McDonough Oct. 13-24 and Oct. 26-30 Locust Grove Library 115 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., Locust Grove Oct. 13-24 and Oct. 26-30 Fortson Public Library 61 McDonough St., Hampton Oct. 13-24 and Oct. 26-30 J.P. Moseley Recreation Center 1041 Millers Mill Road, Stockbridge Oct. 26-30 Fairview Recreation Center 35 Austin Road, Stockbridge Oct. 26-30

Early voting dates and hours

The following schedule applies to locations open on those dates: