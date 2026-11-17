An auto parts maker that produces seat cushions, headrests and armrests plans to open a $47 million plant in Candler County and create at least 185 jobs by 2030.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that HDI America will build the roughly 175,000-square-foot facility at the Metter-Candler I-16 Industrial Park. The plant is expected to be fully operational in 2028, according to the governor's office.

"Georgia's automotive industry has become a key driver of opportunity for Georgians in all four corners of our state," said Governor Brian Kemp in a statement. "HDI America is the latest company to recognize the value Georgia brings through our reliable infrastructure and programs such as GRAD. This investment will create jobs for hardworking Georgians and support prosperity in this community for years to come."

"Georgia has been an important part of HDI America's growth, and we are pleased to expand our manufacturing operations in Candler County," HDI America CEO Seung Yong Park said in the announcement.

Park mentioned the site's location, access to major automakers, and support from state and local partners as significant factors for the move.

HDI America is a Georgia-based subsidiary of South Korean auto parts manufacturer Hyundai Industrial Co. The company plans to hire for jobs in manufacturing, engineering, quality control, maintenance, logistics and administration. Openings will be posted on the company's LinkedIn and Indeed pages as they become available.

"This is the kind of thoughtful, controlled growth we want for Metter," Mayor Rashida Taylor said in the announcement.