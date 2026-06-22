Hawks sign CJ McCollum to extension, trade for Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins

The Atlanta Hawks took steps to strengthen their roster Monday, locking up veteran guard CJ McCollum with a contract extension and adding championship-tested wing Aaron Wiggins in a trade with Oklahoma City.

According to ESPN, McCollum has agreed to a one-year, $21 million contract extension with the Hawks. The move comes after McCollum made an immediate impact following his arrival in Atlanta in a trade from the Washington Wizards on Jan. 9.

McCollum appeared in 41 games with the Hawks during the 2025-26 season, making 25 starts and averaging 18.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game. Atlanta went 27-14 when he was in the lineup, including 19-6 in games he started.

Across the full season, split between Washington and Atlanta, McCollum played in 76 games and averaged 18.7 points, 3.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds. His 76 appearances were his most in a season since 2017-18.

The veteran guard also delivered in the postseason. He started all six games of Atlanta's first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, averaging 19.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 23: CJ McCollum #3 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a three-point basket against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

McCollum hit the game-winning basket in the final minute of both Game 2 and Game 3 victories against New York. According to Elias Sports, he became just the second player since at least the 1997-98 season to make the game-winning shot in the final 60 seconds of consecutive playoff games.

The 13-year NBA veteran was selected 10th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2013 NBA Draft. He has played 863 career games with Portland, the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington and Atlanta, averaging 19.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

McCollum has made 2,180 career 3-pointers, the 16th-most in NBA history. He is one of seven players in league history with more than 2,000 made 3-pointers while shooting at least 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Atlanta has also agreed to acquire wing Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced.

ESPN first reported the deal. The Thunder will receive second-round draft picks in 2030 and 2032.

Wiggins, 27, spent five seasons in Oklahoma City and was part of the franchise's 2025 NBA championship team. He averaged 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 65 games last season, making 21 starts. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged 12 points per game.