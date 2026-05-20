Hartsfield-Jackson prepares for surge in Memorial Day travelers with 2.7 million passengers expected

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expect nearly 2.7 million travelers to pass through the airport during the Memorial Day weekend travel period.

That figure is about 100,000 more than the number of passengers who traveled during the same holiday period in 2025. Leaders at the "world's busiest airport" say they are prepared to handle the increase.

"Memorial Day marks the start of one of our busiest travel seasons, and our focus at Hartsfield-Jackson is making sure passengers move through the airport as safely and efficiently as possible," Airport General Manager Ricky Smith said in a statement. "We are prepared for the increased volume, and we are working to make sure travelers have the information they need before they arrive at ATL, from timing expectations to real-time travel updates, to help support a smoother travel experience."

Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Long airport lines, jammed planes, higher fares and potential flight delays are set to plague the coming summer travel season as more Americans fly at home and abroad. Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Officials say the busiest travel day will be Friday, May 22, when about 379,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport. The busy travel period is expected to begin Wednesday.

Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive early, check flight status and travel advisories before heading to the airport, and avoid bringing prohibited items to help speed up TSA screening.