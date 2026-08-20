Hang with Capybaras and learn about conservation at this "cafe" in North Georgia

A "cafe" in Helen is giving visitors a chance to get up close with some of social media's favorite furry friends.

At CapyFriends Cafe, the animals are the only ones doing the eating.

"The cafe works really good for capys just because part of their day already is eating and relaxing, and the pets are just an added bonus," said Meg Pierce, the cafe's lead animal educator.

Guests can interact with capybaras and other exotic animals, including prairie dogs, three-banded armadillos and fennec foxes.

While guests do not eat during their time at the cafe, there is plenty of food for thought.

"For some people, you know, especially children or even adults, you'll strike a chord that's going to make them remember that animal or that lesson," Pierce said. "Sometimes, you're giving people the opportunity to have a moment that'll stick forever."

The cafe is part of the North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park. Pierce said staff members carefully select which animals are a good fit for the experience.

She said determining whether an animal enjoys interacting with people comes down to its behavior.

"If we ever have an animal that's uncomfortable, we figure out what to do from there just because that's not what we want," Pierce said. "We're people who love animals, so we want them to enjoy themselves."

Meg Pierce, lead animal educator at CapyFriends Cafe in Helen, holds a capybara inside the cafe. CBS News Atlanta

Animals such as Axel, a black-and-white ruffed lemur, create opportunities for conversations about endangered species.

Axel's species, which is native to Madagascar, is listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List.

"Working with lemurs is so fun because not only are they interactive, but because of all that there is to them with being critically endangered is really cool," Pierce said. "Really, that message of conservation is very easy to understand when you see these guys."

Money raised through the cafe supports animal care and Creation Encounters, a nonprofit affiliated with NOGAWILD.

"It is faith-based, and it allows for therapy and just helping families in need," Pierce said. "It's really special. It's really nice to know that not only are we teaching people about animals, but we're also reaching out and helping people as well."