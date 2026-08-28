Hailey Bieber's sister avoids jail time after allegedly throwing tampon at Savannah bartender

Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow will avoid any jail time in connection with a 2024 assault and battery case at a Savannah bar.

In August, Chatham County prosecutors filed a motion to drop all charges against Aronow, noting that she had successfully completed a pre-trial diversion program.

Aronow had been charged with simple battery, simple assault, battery, and criminal trespass for an incident on Feb. 24, 2024, at Savannah's Club Elan.

Court documents from the Eastern Judicial Circuit of Georgia revealed that Aronow was accused of hitting a man in the genitals, throwing a tampon at a woman, and pulling another man's hair at the bar.

Alaia Baldwin and Andrew Aronow attend the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on Oct. 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, the situation happened after Aronow allegedly forced her way into an employee bathroom and became combative after she was told to leave. The report said that Aronow eventually admitted to police that she had thrown the tampon, but claimed it was in self-defense.

With the motion and judge's approval, all associated warrants with the case have been dismissed.