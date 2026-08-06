Gwinnett police ask for help after double burglary at Crazy Cloudz 2 Vape Shop

The Gwinnett County Police Department is reaching out for the community's help to identify four people connected to a recent break-in at Crazy Cloudz 2 Vape Shop, located at 4610 Braselton Highway in Hoschton.

In a span of just two days, Crazy Cloudz 2 Vape Shop was targeted twice.

The first break-in happened early Sunday morning, Aug. 2, around 2:30 a.m. One person broke in, grabbed some merchandise, and quickly got away.

Then, in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 4, at about 2:15 a.m., four people broke into the shop, took more items, and left before police could arrive.

You can watch surveillance footage of the incidents.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.