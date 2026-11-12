Gwinnett elementary school choir records holiday song to help buy books for other students

A Gwinnett County elementary school choir is using the power of music to help put books in the hands of students who need them most.

The Parsons Elementary School choir is recording a holiday song to help raise money to provide books to students at Title 1 schools.

"Whatever is your religion, happy Holiday, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Christmas to you," The Parsons Elementary School choir sang.

The song was written by Dr. Kirk Buis, a former teacher.

"The students are singing to help put books into other students' hands, students who don't have books at home," Buis said.

For the past four years, Buis has made it his mission to improve literacy rates one book at a time through his foundation, the Buis Book Foundation.

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This year, his goal is to get more books into students' hands, inspiring more people to donate books with this holiday song.

"We sponsor three schools right now. We're at one here in Gwinnett County and two in APS schools. Twice a year, we go to these schools, and in December they get to pick five books, each student," Buis said.

Buis says that's around 5,000 books.

"It's the students who don't have books at home who are most at risk," Buis said.

Students learned and rehearsed the song for three weeks.

"I enjoyed the singing experience very well, because the thought of helping kids get more books just inspires me to sing louder. Practicing the song was very fast because we only did around 3 practices once every week," Patrick Sung, a Parsons Elementary School student, said.

Students used their voices for a good cause.

"I love singing so much. It feels good. Kids can have books," Mia Hidalgo, another Parsons Elementary School student, said.

The Buis Book Foundation plans to have its next book giveaway at Britt Elementary School in Gwinnett County on December 9.

If you would like to donate books, go to buisbookfoundation.org/about-1-1