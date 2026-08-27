Gwinnett County police searching for missing Lilburn 16-year-old last seen over a week ago

Gwinnett County police are searching for a teenager who has been missing for more than a week.

Officials say Adah George left her home on Hewatt Road in Lilburn on Aug. 19, saying that she was going to Stone Mountain with a friend. That was the last time she was seen.

Detectives say they received information showing that George's phone was last detected in area around Stonecrest in southeast DeKalb County. A search of the area proved fruitless, however, according to officials.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says George has health concerns which make finding her extremely urgent.

Sixteen-year-old Adah George was reported missing from her home in Lilburn on Aug. 19. Gwinnett County Police Department

George is described as around 5 feet 8 inches tall with a weight of around 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and piercings in both ears as well as her nose.

Investigators do not know if the teen is traveling on foot or in a vehicle.

If you have any information about where George could be, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300.