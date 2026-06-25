Gwinnett County police officer fired after crash investigation finds policy violations

The Gwinnett County Police Department has dismissed Officer Myles Green following an internal investigation into a serious injury crash that occurred on June 5.

The accident, which resulted in significant injuries, prompted an initial review by the department's Accident Investigation Unit. After this preliminary assessment, the Georgia State Patrol was asked to take over the investigation to ensure a thorough and independent review.

In addition to the external investigation, the Gwinnett County Police Department conducted its own internal policy review focused on Officer Green's actions. According to department findings, Green was responding to an emergency call when he entered a traffic-controlled intersection against a red light. The findings allege he failed to stop and verify that the intersection was clear, which is a direct violation of department policy and training. The rules mandate that officers come to a complete stop and confirm the right-of-way before proceeding through a red signal, even during emergency responses.

As a result of these findings, Green's employment with the department was officially terminated on June 22.

"The Gwinnett County Police Department is committed to serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and accountability. Protecting lives and property remains central to our mission, and that commitment extends to every person traveling our roadways," said Police Chief J.D. McClure. "We recognize that public trust is built through consistent actions, and we hold our employees to high standards in every aspect of their service."

The Georgia State Patrol continues to lead the investigation into the crash and remains the main point of contact for all related inquiries. The agency has also obtained arrest warrants for Green in connection with the incident.

Officer Green joined the Gwinnett County Police Department in April 2022, graduating from the 114th Academy later that year.

After completing his field training, he was assigned to solo patrol duties in April 2023.