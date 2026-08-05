Gwinnett County opens new middle school to ease overcrowding

Students walked through the doors of Dr. Mary Kay Murphy Middle School on Wednesday for the first time, beginning a new chapter for families in Gwinnett County's growing Archer cluster.

The 209,000-square-foot campus has 68 classrooms and capacity for 1,100 students. Gwinnett County Public Schools built the school to ease overcrowding at nearby McConnell Middle School, which had grown to more than 2,000 students.

"Building this new facility allows us to alleviate the overcrowding while also providing a space that is built for the future," Superintendent Dr. Alexandra Estrella said.

The opening also marked Estrella's first day of school as Gwinnett County's new superintendent.

Families toured the campus during an open house before classes began, allowing students to meet their teachers and become familiar with the new building.

Principal Jeremy Reily said his priority is ensuring every student feels seen, supported and known by an adult at the school.

The campus is named in honor of Dr. Mary Kay Murphy, who retired in 2024 after serving 28 years on the Gwinnett County Board of Education.

Students attending the school this year will become its founding class, helping establish its first traditions and shape its identity.