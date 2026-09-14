Gunna brings Wunna Run 5K home to Atlanta, receives South Fulton proclamation

South Fulton honored hometown rapper Gunna with one of the city's highest recognitions Sunday as he brought his community together for a 5K benefiting Atlanta-area families.

Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs presented Gunna, whose legal name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, with a proclamation during the Wunna Run Club 5K along the Beltline Westside to Southside Trail.

Gumbs said the city presents proclamations to people who have made a difference in the community.

"He has done some great work," Gumbs told CBS News Atlanta. "It was my honor to make sure that everybody knew the work that he had done, not just in South Fulton, but internationally and nationwide."

The honor came three days before Gunna Day, which is observed Sept. 16. The city first proclaimed the day in 2021 to recognize the rapper's community service, music career and efforts to set a positive example for young people.

That same year, Gunna opened Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store at his former school, Ronald E. McNair Middle School. The programs provided students and their families with free food, clothing, shoes and other essentials.

Gumbs said Gunna continued helping families and children in South Fulton despite facing challenges.

"He came back. He didn't let it discourage him," Gumbs said. "He has touched families, he has touched children and he's always giving of himself."

South Fulton Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs honors hometown rapper Gunna with a proclamation ahead of his 5K run in Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

The Wunna Run Club 5K welcomed 1,600 runners, joggers and walkers of all experience levels. Finishers received medals, while the top three participants received chains.

Proceeds from the event support Gunna's Great Giveaway, a nonprofit that provides resources to Atlanta-area families.

"It feels good to bring my people out, especially Atlanta," Gunna told CBS News Atlanta. "This is home for me. It's community. Get everybody involved throughout the day, so it's a blessing to see everybody come out."

Gunna said running became part of his routine as he focused on his mental health.

"Just trying to make sure I'm sane, make sure I'm grounded, and everything else follows behind it," he said.

The rapper called running therapeutic and said it helps him relax and connect with his music. He also said he exercises five or six days a week through full-body workouts, boxing and weightlifting.

Gunna said the best part of the run was connecting with supporters away from a concert setting.

"I think the main, main best part is just being able to see my people and bring them out outside of my concerts," he said.

He encouraged people beginning their own fitness journeys to focus on taking the first step.

"Just get up and go to the gym," Gunna said. "Don't even worry about doing an hour or doing two hours. Just go. If you make the effort to go, you'll see results."