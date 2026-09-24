Guatemalan national pinned under ICE vehicle while running from agents, state patrol says

The Georgia State Patrol says a man was pinned under an ICE vehicle while attempting to run from an immigration stop in Albany, Georgia.

The agency said a trooper was sent to a "vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash" at 5:34 a.m. on Sept. 17 on the Liberty Expressway at Exit 1 in Dougherty County. Dougherty County police officers were already there when the trooper arrived.

According to the GSP, ICE agents had stopped a vehicle in the area, and everyone inside the vehicle ran away on foot. A 2021 Dodge Charger driven by an ICE agent and one of the people who ran "collided in the grassy gore area between the main travel lanes of the Liberty Expressway and the northbound exit ramp," the patrol said. The collision left the man pinned under the Charger.

Dougherty County EMS took the man to Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany. The patrol identified him as 28-year-old Edgar Gomez.

An ICE spokesperson gave a different description of what happened when asked for comment by CBS News Atlanta. In a statement, the agency said three people ran from the vehicle stop, and Edgar Borromeo Cabrera-Gomez, a 28-year-old Guatemalan national, lost his footing and slid under an ICE vehicle as the officer tried to stop in front of him. ICE said his injuries were not reported as life-threatening and he is in stable condition pending discharge.

The crash remains under investigation. The GSP said its investigators are still collecting and reviewing additional facts and body camera video from ICE.

ICE said it has removed Cabrera-Gomez from the U.S. four times before. The agency said he will be processed for reinstatement of his prior removal order once he leaves the hospital.