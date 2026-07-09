Ground stop issued for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport over storms

A ground stop is in place for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Thursday due to ongoing storms.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the ground stop is expected to continue until 5 p.m. There is a chance that the ground stop will be extended, depending on the status of the thunderstorm.

As of 3:25 p.m., Flight Aware reports that 140 flights departing from Hartsfield-Jackson and 133 flights arriving at the airport have been delayed.

Eleven flights from the world's busiest have been canceled.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as possible.