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Ground stop issued for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport over storms

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

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A ground stop is in place for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Thursday due to ongoing storms.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the ground stop is expected to continue until 5 p.m. There is a chance that the ground stop will be extended, depending on the status of the thunderstorm. 

As of 3:25 p.m., Flight Aware reports that 140 flights departing from Hartsfield-Jackson and 133 flights arriving at the airport have been delayed. 

Eleven flights from the world's busiest have been canceled.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as possible.

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