Grand jury indicts DeKalb County man for running over wife, hiding her death, prosecutors say

A DeKalb County grand jury has indicted a man who prosecutors say ran over his estranged wife and then tried to conceal her death.

The DeKalb County District Attorney says Nelson Clements, 64, is facing charges in connection with the death of 58-year-old Janice Frazier Clements.

According to officials, Nelson Clements was pulling his truck out of her driveway when his wife grabbed onto the door handle.

"He accelerated, running her over in the street," the district attorney's office said.

Instead of stopping to help or call emergency services, prosecutors say he attempted to hide her death.

Clements is charged with two counts of first-degree homicide by vehicle, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, stalking, and concealing the death of another.

Clements was arrested on Oct. 23 and booked into the DeKalb County Jail. He remains in custody without bond.