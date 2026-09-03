Gov. Kemp declares Sept. 4 Apalachee Remembrance Day 2 years after deadly school shooting

Gov. Brian Kemp proclaimed Friday, Sept. 4, as Apalachee Remembrance Day during a ceremony Thursday at the Georgia State Capitol. Families, school leaders, first responders and members of the Barrow County community attended.

"Two years on, the pain of September 4th is still here, and it will continue to be for quite some time," Kemp said. "But the people of Winder and Barrow County are also still here, showing up every day, working to help each other and putting one foot in front of the other as we all move forward, while never forgetting."

Students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo and teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie were killed in the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting. Nine other people were injured.

The proclamation recognizes the courage of students and staff who helped injured people and protected one another. It also honors the school employees, counselors, mental health professionals, first responders and community members who helped the school and families after the shooting.

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Kemp said faculty members immediately locked down their classrooms while school resource officers engaged with the shooter within minutes.

"Their immediate response brought the shooting to an end, but the work of coming alongside this community was just beginning," Kemp said.

The governor also thanked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Barrow County first responders and others who helped secure the school, reunite families and provide emergency care.

"To all of the first responders here today who were there on September 4th, as parents of three daughters, Marty and I want to say thank you," Kemp said. "Thank you for rushing toward the danger to save the lives of children, teachers and staff."

Kemp was joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, state Rep. Houston Gaines, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith, school leaders, law enforcement officers and families affected by the shooting.

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The remembrance comes weeks after Colt Gray and his father, Colin Gray, were sentenced in separate cases stemming from the shooting. Sixteen-year-old Colt was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to 55 charges, including murder. His father, Colin, was later sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Kemp said the names of the victims will remain in the memories of Georgians and in the hearts of their families.

"Though time may have passed, your presence in our family's prayers has not," he said.