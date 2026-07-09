Gov. Brian Kemp to meet with Hyundai leaders during economic mission to Ireland and Scotland

Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will travel to Ireland and Scotland this week as part of an international economic development mission that includes meetings with Hyundai Motor Group leadership, Irish officials and companies with operations in Georgia.

The "lame duck" governor is wasting no time in his final months in office shoring up key international development and business deals meant to position Georgia into the future long after he's gone.

During the visit, Kemp will meet with Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and other senior leaders at the Genesis Scottish Open. He is also scheduled to meet with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a media tour and grand opening at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, March 26, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. Mike Stewart / AP

"Over the last several years, thousands of new jobs across various industries have come to Georgia, thanks to our Hyundai partners and Irish companies," Kemp said. "I look forward to meeting with these companies to discuss current operations and opportunities for growth as we look to bring more opportunity and investment home to hardworking Georgians."

The governor's office said representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development will join the delegation for meetings with companies that already operate in Georgia or are expanding in the state.

The delegation will also meet with Hyundai Motor Group leaders. The automaker's investments in Georgia include Kia Georgia in West Point and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America near Savannah. According to the governor's office, Hyundai's operations and suppliers support more than 12,000 jobs in Georgia, with thousands more expected as expansion continues.

"Connectivity is a bridge to opportunity, and Georgia's success is built on long-lasting partnerships that span companies, universities, and cities," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Technology makes global connections possible, but trust is built in person. Every visit, every conversation, and every partnership strengthens the relationships that drive innovation, investment, and opportunity for Georgia."

In Ireland, the delegation will also visit the Georgia Southern University Wexford Campus and participate in events highlighting educational and economic partnerships between Georgia and Ireland.

Companies on the itinerary include CRH, Kerry Group, Kingspan, Mallaghan and Smurfit Westrock, all of which have operations or major investments in Georgia.

The visit comes months after federal immigration enforcement at a Hyundai supplier in southeast Georgia drew international attention and renewed scrutiny of labor practices within the state's growing automotive manufacturing sector.

State officials, however, have described the trip as part of Georgia's ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties with international partners and remain hopeful for the future.