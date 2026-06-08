Google funds Flint River wetlands restoration project in Georgia while its data center expansion continues

As Google continues to grow its network of data centers, the company says it is also increasing its investment in water conservation projects. In a blog post, Google announced plans to replenish more water than it uses by 2030 and support projects that improve water quality and water availability in communities where it operates.

As part of that effort, Google said it will help fund a wetlands restoration project in Georgia's Flint River basin through a new partnership with the conservation organization Ducks Unlimited.

In addition to Georgia, Google's newly announced investments will support water-related projects in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas, according to the company.

The Georgia project is part of a broader $17 million investment announced by Google executives Bikash Koley, vice president of Google Global Infrastructure, and Ben Townsend, head of infrastructure strategy and sustainability. The funding will support water conservation, restoration and infrastructure projects across seven states.

Google said it replenished more than 7 billion gallons of water in 2025 through conservation and restoration projects and currently supports 165 water stewardship projects across 97 watersheds worldwide. Once fully implemented, those projects are expected to replenish more than 19 billion gallons of water annually by 2030, according to the company.

Google also highlighted an existing partnership in Douglas County, Georgia, where it says treated wastewater is reused to help cool a company data center campus instead of relying solely on freshwater supplies.