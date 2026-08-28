Gladys Knight says she will cut back on performances as she enters a "new era"

Gladys Knight is slowing down her touring schedule, but the Empress of Soul is not saying goodbye to the stage.

The 82-year-old singer announced Thursday that she will perform less often as she moves into the next chapter of her career and life.

"After much soul searching, I've decided that I will be easing into fewer performances," Knight wrote on Instagram.

Knight said she plans to spend more time working on projects with her husband, William McDowell, and visiting her grandchildren.

"I'd like to take a moment, in advance, to thank all my fans over this last three quarters of a century for making a little girl's dream come true and supporting her every step of the way," she wrote. "I am immensely grateful to all of you and send my eternal love back to you."

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 28: Gladys Knight performs during "The Queens" Tour at Little Caesars Arena on September 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage) Scott Legato

Knight did not announce her retirement. She told fans she hopes to see them "out and about and on the road." Her official website continues to list performances through November.

Her announcement followed a TMZ report citing unnamed people connected to her tour who raised concerns about her recent performances.

McDowell, who also manages Knight, told TMZ that his wife has "good days and bad" but wants to continue singing. He said Knight has not been diagnosed with dementia and plans to see a doctor for an evaluation.

A Georgia native, Knight is a seven-time Grammy winner whose career spans more than seven decades. In 2025, she performed on The Queens Tour with Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills.