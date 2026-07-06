Georgia's Safe at Home program offers new protections for domestic violence survivors

Survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking in Georgia now have a new way to protect where they live.

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office has launched the Safe at Home program, an address confidentiality program designed to help eligible survivors keep their home addresses out of public records while they rebuild their lives.

The program provides participants with a legal substitute address they can use instead of their home address on state and local public records. It also offers mail forwarding services and confidential voter registration to help protect participants' identities.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the program is intended to give survivors another layer of protection as they move forward.

"The Safe at Home Program was created to allow survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, stalking, and sexual assault to reclaim their lives and protect themselves from being found through easily accessible public records," Raffensperger said in a statement.

"My office is committed to helping provide survivors with the tools they need to begin to rebuild their lives free of fear."

Raffensperger called the program one part of a broader effort to support survivors.

"While just one tool in the overall toolbox, I am proud to help Georgians move forward with the peace of mind they deserve, because I believe everyone should feel safe in their own home," he said.

How the program works

The Safe at Home program provides three key services to help protect participants' privacy. Those enrolled receive a legal substitute mailing address that can be used on state and local public records instead of their residential address, helping keep their home location confidential.

The Secretary of State's Office also forwards participants' First-Class mail from the substitute address to their confidential address. In addition, participants' residential addresses are sealed on voter registration records, allowing them to vote in person or by absentee ballot without publicly disclosing where they live.

Who is eligible?

According to the Secretary of State's Office, applicants must be Georgia residents. They must also be a survivor of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking or another eligible individual whose safety could be compromised if their home address becomes public. Residents who qualify will need to complete an application that includes a sworn statement, signed under penalty of perjury, explaining the need for the program.

People who live with an eligible applicant may also be included as co-applicants.

Applicants can receive assistance from certified Advocate Assistants located throughout Georgia when completing the application process.

Once approved, participants receive an enrollment packet and a Safe at Home identification card.

Participants are responsible for notifying state and local government agencies they interact with so those agencies can begin using the substitute address. The Secretary of State's Office does not contact agencies on a participant's behalf.

The Georgia General Assembly created the Safe at Home program through Senate Bill 324, which was approved in 2024.