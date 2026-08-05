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Georgia's Robins Air Force base filling 600 jobs in "Full Throttle Hiring" effort

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Robins Air Force Base is looking to hire hundreds of people for its Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex in the near future.

The Air Force Base, located in Houston County, is trying to fill at least 600 positions that range from entry-level to experienced as part of an effort military officials is calling "Full Throttle Hiring."

The Air Logistics Complex said the positions range from sheet metal, aircraft, and electronic mechanics to aviation industry logistics business professionals.

"The readiness we pour into our aircraft doesn't happen without the men and women in this community," said Brig. Gen. David Miller, the commander of the complex. "Every position out here performs consequential work and contributes to an important mission.  We're looking for people who have the capacity to work with their hands, who want to paint, have mechanical skills, or want to work on engines and sheet metal. We need those people sustaining our aircraft."

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Johnathan McWhorter, right, and Hunter Meeks, both 559th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron sheet metal mechanics, use an off-the-shelf battery-powered sheet metal cutter at Robins Air Force Base on April 29, 2026. U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather

The complex is hosting in-person and virtual hiring events to fill many of the job openings. The dates of the events and more details will be on the complex's Facebook page.

The complex is also putting up open job opportunities on three different sites: Work at RobinsAir Force Civilian Service, and USAJobs.

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